Tour card in hand, Lower hunts for first victory

SAN FRANCISCO - Justin Lower birdied the final hole on Saturday to cap a three-under 69 and seize the outright lead at the Fortinet Championship, where he is aiming for his first PGA Tour title.

Lower, who barely kept his playing rights for the 2022-23 season, had five birdies and two bogeys at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, rolling in a four-foot birdie putt at the par-five finishing hole to give himself a one-shot lead on 13-under 203.

Lower had opened the tournament with a sparkling 63 on Thursday, but on Friday slipped two shots behind second-round leaders Max Homa and Danny Willett.

England's 2016 Masters champion Willett and American Homa both carded even-par 72s on Saturday to share second spot on 204 - one stroke in front of South Korean An Byeong-hun.

An's fourth birdie of the day at the par-three 15th had put him atop the leaderboard at 13-under, but he made a double bogey at the par-five 16th on the way to a one-under 71.

Lower said his round was steady, once he got past a "nervy" bogey on the first hole.

"I just tried to keep it in play, keep it in the fairway and just kind of go from there."

He made back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth, giving a stroke back at the seventh where he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

Lower was in trouble at the par-five ninth, but holed out from the greenside rough for birdie. He rolled in a seven-footer for another birdie at No. 11.

Just a month ago, the 33-year-old Lower was distraught thinking he had missed keeping his tour card by a single stroke over the entire campaign of his rookie season.

His place was secured, however, when players who defected to the upstart LIV Golf Series were removed from the season points list.