Tough for LIV players to get ranking points: Cho

JEDDAH - The Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series faces a fight to win world ranking points, the Asian Tour's chief executive officer warned on Friday after players voiced growing frustration with the impasse.

The make-up of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) board suggests difficulties for the breakaway tour's application, Cho Minn Thant said.

Players are earning huge sums in LIV's inaugural season but, without points, they are plunging down the rankings, jeopardising their chances of qualifying for the four Majors.

The Masters, the US Open, the PGA Championship and the British Open are the sport's biggest trophies, but unless LIV players hold an exemption owing to their status as a past winner, they may not be able to feature in the 2023 field for the four tournaments.

The official rankings body, whose board is stacked with senior figures from American and European golf, is currently reviewing LIV's case - a process that is expected to take more than a year.

"It's an uphill battle, that's for sure," Cho told AFP, when reminded that the OWGR board consists of establishment figures including the heads of the PGA and European tours, both of whom are dead set against LIV.

The PGA Tour has banned the LIV rebels from its events and the United States Ryder Cup team, while a similar suspension by Europe's DP World Tour is on hold pending a court challenge, which will be heard in February 2023.

While the four Majors are yet to decide whether to allow LIV players - they act independently outside of the tours - players must accumulate the requisite world ranking points in order to qualify.

Cho, whose circuit has aligned itself with LIV and struck a US$300 million (S$428 million) deal, hopes a compromise can eventually be reached. "Hopefully, the Majors come to their senses and realise that a Major without some of these players is not a selection of the best players in the world," he said.

Some of the players are, however, getting unsettled.

Patrick Reed, now world No. 56, has complained about getting "hammered" in the rankings, while fellow American and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson, who on Monday claimed the inaugural LIV individual title, is in 24th place.

But Cho said he was sure that those who defected knew clearly about the risks.

He said: "I don't think it was realistic to expect golf rankings instantly during a start-up year.

"But the success of the invitationals this year with the number of players and the quality of players that have signed up really point to this tour being legitimate and worthy of all ranking points next year."

At the circuit's final individual stroke-play event of the season in Jeddah, four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka fired an eight-under 62 to grab the first-round lead. Charl Schwartzel (64) was second.

AFP, REUTERS

LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL JEDDAH

Day 2: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch210, 5pm