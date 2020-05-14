Top Koreans to the fore as golf resumes

SEOUL • Leading women's professional golfers will return to competitive action for the first time since February when three of the world's top 10 women tee off in South Korea today.

While the LPGA Tour was halted after the Women's Australian Open, the LPGA of Korea Tour (KLPGA) has been on ice since December's season-opening Hyosung Championship in Vietnam.

However, the domestic tour is returning faster than the main tour - a mid-July return date has been proposed - as South Korea, which suffered one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China, has brought the pandemic under control with a widespread "trace, test and treat" programme.

There were just under 11,000 Covid-19 cases and 259 deaths as of yesterday.

As such, it has begun to resume professional sport, with the domestic showpiece KLPGA Championship following the country's football and baseball leagues in starting behind closed doors at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, north-east of Seoul.

World No. 3 Park Sung-hyun, sixth-ranked Kim Sei-young and world No. 10 Lee Jeong-eun - all mainstays on the LPGA Tour - will be in a 150-strong field chasing the US$180,000 (S$254,600) winner's cheque from a tournament purse of US$2.5 million, the highest in the event's 42-year history.

South Korean players dominate women's golf, with three golfers ranked in the top six and eight players in the top 20.

Two-time Major winner Park, Kim, a nine-time winner on the LPGA Tour, and US Open champion Lee were already back home when lockdown measures began, having returned after the LPGA season was suspended.

While there had been talk that a limited number of fans would be allowed to attend the event, authorities have decided to err on the side of caution after a spike of at least 119 cases linked to infected customers who patronised gay nightclubs last week.

"The priority is the safety of the players, tournament officials and fans and (the event) will be broadcast," said the KLPGA in a statement.

In addition to barring fans, strict health and safety protocols have been imposed to guard against the risk of contracting Covid-19.

All players and staff will have their temperature checked before entering the venue and all support personnel must wear face masks at all times. Hand sanitisers will be made readily available, while quarantine tents were set up with contact-tracing protocols in place.

Players turning up for practice rounds yesterday were required to wear masks before and after play.

They were kept at least two metres from each other, while safe distancing was also maintained when interacting with caddies and other support staff.

Players will have to eat meals alone, with no caddies or family members allowed to sit at the same table in the lounge. The same applied to members of the media covering the event, with reporters restricted to two designated areas on the course at the first and 10th tees.

On the restrictions, Park said: "At lunch, all the golfers had to face the same direction while eating. All of this was quite new."

But she acknowledged the necessity of having them in place, before expressing her pride that "South Korea is leading the way for the resumption of sport".

Kim also lamented that there would be an empty gallery, calling it "a pity" as Koreans are known to turn up in droves for home events, but admitted she was "thankful for just even being able to play".

However, the muted atmosphere has not dampened interest in the event, with sports fans around the world starved of live action.

A KLPGA spokesman said it had drawn "global attention", revealing American network CBS was in negotiations for broadcast rights.

Lee added: "I'm sure everyone is having a hard time and exhausted because of the coronavirus outbreak. I hope people will cheer up watching us play."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE