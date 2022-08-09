Tom steamrolls rivals

GREENSBORO (North Carolina) • Kim "Tom" Joo-hyung announced his arrival on the PGA Tour and cemented his rising star stature in the process following an emphatic five-shot victory over fellow South Korean Im Sung-jae and American John Huh at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

At age 20 years, 1 month and 17 days, Kim became the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II, after Jordan Spieth who was 19 when he won the 2013 John Deere Classic.

Kim, who closed with a stunning final round of nine-under 61 for a 20-under winning 260 total, also became the first player born in the 2000s to win on the PGA Tour.

After starting the first round on Thursday with a quadruple bogey - Kim is the first player since 1983 to make a quadruple or worse on the first hole and go on to win - he has now qualified for the lucrative FedExCup Play-offs, starting this Thursday as victory earned him immediate membership.

He has also secured enough FedExCup points to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season.

"It's crazy," said Kim, who won the Singapore International in January. "I mean, I've never won a golf tournament starting with a quad and here we are. I played great this week.

"It was hard to stay in the moment in the final round just knowing that I was so close, but I never let my guard down until I holed that putt on 18."

After the third round was disrupted by bad weather, he returned on Sunday morning to complete his remaining eight holes and trailed third-round leader Im by two.

Nicknamed Tom after "Thomas the Tank Engine", due to his liking of the locomotive character from the British children's book series, Kim charged out like a bullet train in the final round.

He shot six birdies and an eagle for an outward 27 to take full control of the tournament which was the final event of the PGA's regular season.

A bogey on 10 only slowed him down momentarily before birdies on 15 and 16 allowed him to coast home to a winner's cheque of US$1.3 million (S$1.8 million).