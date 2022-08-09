Tom steamrolls rivals

GREENSBORO (North Carolina) • Kim "Tom" Joo-hyung announced his arrival on the PGA Tour and cemented his rising star stature in the process following an emphatic five-shot victory over fellow South Korean Im Sung-jae and American John Huh at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.
At age 20 years, 1 month and 17 days, Kim became the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II, after Jordan Spieth who was 19 when he won the 2013 John Deere Classic.
Kim, who closed with a stunning final round of nine-under 61 for a 20-under winning 260 total, also became the first player born in the 2000s to win on the PGA Tour.
After starting the first round on Thursday with a quadruple bogey - Kim is the first player since 1983 to make a quadruple or worse on the first hole and go on to win - he has now qualified for the lucrative FedExCup Play-offs, starting this Thursday as victory earned him immediate membership.
He has also secured enough FedExCup points to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season.
"It's crazy," said Kim, who won the Singapore International in January. "I mean, I've never won a golf tournament starting with a quad and here we are. I played great this week.
"It was hard to stay in the moment in the final round just knowing that I was so close, but I never let my guard down until I holed that putt on 18."
After the third round was disrupted by bad weather, he returned on Sunday morning to complete his remaining eight holes and trailed third-round leader Im by two.
Nicknamed Tom after "Thomas the Tank Engine", due to his liking of the locomotive character from the British children's book series, Kim charged out like a bullet train in the final round.
He shot six birdies and an eagle for an outward 27 to take full control of the tournament which was the final event of the PGA's regular season.
A bogey on 10 only slowed him down momentarily before birdies on 15 and 16 allowed him to coast home to a winner's cheque of US$1.3 million (S$1.8 million).
Kim will now rise to No. 21 in the world rankings and has put himself in position for a spot in the International Team for the Presidents Cup against the United States at Quail Hollow next month.
"Walking off that 18th green, thinking about... the behind-the-scenes work, I want to thank my team first," he said.
"They've supported me so much. My family, my parents, my agents, my coaches. Everyone who's worked beyond their line to help me reach this point.
Kim, who was playing in his fifth successive week and will now feature in at least two more play-off tournaments at the upcoming FedEx St Jude Championship and next week's BMW Championship due to his FedExCup ranking of 35th position.
He added. "This is just a start for me and I still have so much I want to accomplish and this is just - I bought the car, we bought the car, we just need to drive it, so hopefully I keep pushing that pedal."
Kim is the third Korean winner of the Wyndham Championship following K.J. Choi in 2005 and Kim Si-woo in 2016.
Im is tipping his countryman for great things, adding: "He's a great kid and to come out here and to win on (the) tour as a non-member and secure your card is really not an easy task, and he achieved that.
"I'm really proud of him."
