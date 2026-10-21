Time to move on from LIV: Louis Oosthuizen

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South African Louis Oosthuizen said the proposed stripped-back schedule would require a lot of international travel for single events.

Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is set to become the latest player to leave LIV Golf, with the South African saying it was time to move on from the breakaway circuit as it grapples with an uncertain future.

Former world No. 1 Jon Rahm is among those quitting the rebel circuit, which is fighting to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) said in April it was cutting funding.

LIV has secured investment from BC Partners Credit and is set to make a decision later in October on whether it winds down or moves forward with a 2.0 model.

Oosthuizen, who was among the first golfers to join LIV and played in its inaugural event in June 2022, told the South China Morning Post that the proposed stripped-back schedule would require a lot of international travel for single events.

“I need to arrange my own schedule and look after my body,” said the 44-year-old ahead of this week’s Hong Kong Open.

“I want to play near one spot for three weeks at a time, not have all the big travelling for one tournament.

“I loved LIV and the team aspect, but it’s time to move on,” added the 2010 British Open champion.

Oosthuizen is still listed as captain of the Southern Guards GC team on the LIV website. Reuters has contacted LIV for confirmation on his departure.

According to reports in US media, players have a soft deadline of Oct 25 to make an official decision on whether they will stick with the circuit. REUTERS