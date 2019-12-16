Tiger's 11 in comeback win

MELBOURNE • The emotions poured out of Tiger Woods, just like they did at Augusta National when he won his 15th Major in April after an 11-year drought.

Except this felt different.

The Masters was for him. This was for 11 players - at times his teammates, always under his captaincy - who delivered yet another United States victory in the Presidents Cup and a moment that nearly brought Woods to tears.

And when the decisive point was on the board at Royal Melbourne yesterday, Woods celebrated with everyone he could find by hugging them hard enough to take the breath out of them.

"Any time you have moments where you're able to do something that is bigger than us as an individual, it's so much more meaningful and so much more special," he said.

The Americans felt the same way.

Trailing for the first time in 16 years, they followed his lead.

Woods, the first playing captain in 25 years, went out in the first of 12 singles matches and outlasted Abraham Ancer to set the Cup record by winning his 27th match, passing Phil Mickelson's mark.

It also set the tone for his team.

7Patrick Reed, winless in three matches and heckled so badly for his rules violation last week in the Bahamas, was 6-up through seven holes. Dustin Johnson, playing for the first time since September's Tour Championship because of knee surgery, was 4-up through seven holes.

Perhaps most inspiring was Tony Finau in the second match.

He was four-down to Hideki Matsuyama through 10 holes, but won the next four and earned a half-point that put even more pressure on the International team.

Matt Kuchar, who will be part of the field at next month's Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club, delivered the winning point without even winning his match.

His five-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole assured the US team the half-point they needed to win for the eighth straight time and 11th overall in 13 editions.

The last two matches ended in halves for a 16-14 score, with the Americans tying a Cup record after an 8-4 margin in singles, the largest since its 1994 debut.

Calling Woods "the greatest player ever", Kuchar said: "It was really cool being part of this team and having Tiger as captain.

"We had a roomful of some of the greatest golfers in the world and when he speaks, we listen.

"All of us will look back and have these pictures hanging on our walls and say, 'We played for and alongside Tiger.' It was awesome."

Woods was the only player to go undefeated Down Under, winning twice with Justin Thomas and on his own ball against Ancer.

At last month's Mayakoba Golf Classic, the Mexican had expressed his wish to play against Woods and the ex-world No. 1, who after defeating him 3 and 2, called their match-up as "Abe wanted it, he got it".

At 43, he remains golf's most dangerous competitor when the stakes are at their highest.

No longer the longest or strongest, Woods more than ever is a shot-making artist, and he painted the Melbourne canvas to perfection.

He was at home on a "perfect golf course" that had elements of a firm British links and greens as fast as Augusta, and Finau revealed he was inspired to play for and with Tiger, admitting that "it's so satisfying to win this Cup because of that".

Emotions were raw on the golf course as the Americans celebrated their first comeback win since the four-point deficit at Brookline in the 1999 Ryder Cup.

In his TV interview, Woods was fighting back tears, yet another indication to his teammates how much it meant, saying: "I trusted all my 11 guys implicitly from the very get go. They went out there and got the points we needed. We fought.

"Even the points we lost, we were making them earn every one of them, and this Cup wasn't going to be given to us. We had to go earn it."

On whether he planned to return as captain, Woods said: "We are going to have those conversations in the future, but not right now. We are going to enjoy this one."

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS