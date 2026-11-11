Tiger Woods ‘training quite a bit’ but Hero World Challenge status uncertain

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Tiger Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge, which will be played on Dec 3-6 at Albany in the Bahamas.

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods is increasing his workload as he works towards another competitive comeback, though on Nov 10 he stopped short of saying he will play in the Hero World Challenge in December.

“I’m feeling better, no doubt about that,” Woods told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. “I’ve been training quite a bit.”

Woods, 50, hosts the Hero World Challenge, which will be played on Dec 3-6 at Albany in the Bahamas. He confirmed he will attend but laughed as he left his playing status unresolved.

“I will be at Hero,” Woods said. “I’m there either way, so I’ll see you there.”

Seventeen players have been announced for the 20-man, no-cut event, leaving three tournament exemptions available. Woods was not included in the initial field.

The 15-time Major champion last competed on March 24, when his Jupiter Links Golf Club lost to Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL championship match. He has not made an official PGA Tour start since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Woods ruptured his left Achilles in March 2025 and underwent his seventh back procedure that October, adding to a lengthy injury history that has sharply limited his tournament schedule.

Three days after playing in the TGL finals in March, Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Florida and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He subsequently announced he was stepping away from golf to seek treatment and focus on his health.

The Hero could be the first of several opportunities for Woods to return before the end of 2026. The PNC Championship, where he has frequently partnered with son Charlie, runs on Dec 17-20 in Orlando. Jupiter Links is also scheduled to begin its TGL season on Dec 27.

Woods has not formally committed to either event, although ESPN reported in October that he is expected to play in the TGL opener if his health allows. REUTERS