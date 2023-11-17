Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, wins high school team golf title in Florida

FLORIDA – Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods did something his decorated father never did and won a high school state golf championship.

Charlie Woods’ team at The Benjamin School, located in North Palm Beach, Florida, won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state championship at Mission Inn Resort and Club on Wednesday.

The younger Woods, a 14-year-old freshman, shot rounds of 78 and 76 to help his team earn their fourth state golf title.

Tiger was in attendance for the high school triumph, though he did not caddie for his son as he did last week at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship.

“We just stay in our own little world,” Charlie said in September. “I’ll talk about the next tee shot, and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we’re gonna do.’“

Tiger Woods did not win a high school state title during his years at Western High School in Anaheim, Calif. He had to settle for a decorated amateur career followed by 15 major championships.

The extended time helping his son comes as Tiger’s immediate competitive future remains up in the air. He plans to play in the new simulator league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy, the TGL, but he has not yet committed to a PGA Tour return after his latest ankle surgery. REUTERS