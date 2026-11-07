Tiger Woods’ son Charlie to play college golf at Florida State

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FLORIDA - Charlie Woods put pen to paper at The Benjamin School’s national signing day on Nov 6, officially committing to play for the Florida State men’s golf team.

Woods, 17, originally made a verbal commitment to the university back in February. He donned a white Florida State Seminoles cap on Nov 6.

His father, 15-time major champion and golf legend Tiger Woods, wore a Florida State T-shirt during the signing ceremony at The Benjamin School, which is a private institution in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Charlie Woods, 17, is the 133rd-ranked player in the American Junior Golf Association’s Rolex Rankings. He will join Miles Russell, the current No. 1 player, in a decorated recruiting class from the Class of 2027.

Florida State recorded a runner-up finish in the 2024 NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Tournament.

Tiger Woods played at Stanford, won his first collegiate event and was selected All-America both of his seasons at college before turning pro.

His daughter, Sam, was a member of Benjamin School’s state-title soccer team before enrolling at Stanford. REUTERS