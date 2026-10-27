Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links part of TGL opening night double-header

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Tiger Woods played his last competitive golf at the TGL final in March.

Tiger Woods’ team will be on display for a season-opening double-header when the TGL opens for play on Dec 27.

The Tomorrow Golf League (TGL) is a tech-infused golf league that features six three-member teams composed of PGA pros and top golfers competing in more intimate venues.

Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club will battle the defending champions Los Angeles Golf Club in a title-game rematch as part of the double-header. Also on that day, Brooks Koepka’s Motor City Golf Club takes on Boston Common Golf, headed by Rory McIlroy.

The headliner could signal Woods’ return to the links. He played his last competitive golf at the TGL final in March, though he could elect to return before then.

Notably, the PNC Championship is held in Orlando a week before that, and he could choose to play there with his son, Charlie.

The TGL, going head-to-head with National Football League (NFL) broadcasts, saw its ratings climb on opening day a season ago and will be going against the NFL again in 2026 . REUTERS