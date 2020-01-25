Tiger ready to revive 'great memories' at event

SAN DIEGO • Torrey Pines will always have a special place in Tiger Woods' heart.

It is where he won his fourth straight junior world title in 1991, where he clinched the 2008 US Open despite playing on one leg and where he has won eight of his 82 PGA Tour titles, including seven Farmers Insurance Opens.

The scenic Californian course, which is perched high above cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, also holds some of his earliest memories as a budding golfer growing under the tutelage of his father Earl.

So after getting off to a solid start on Thursday, carding a three-under 69 to sit three off leader Sebastian Cappelen of Denmark, Woods, 44, told reporters that winning a record-breaking 83rd Tour event would make the monumental feat even more special.

Namechecking the late American singer who hosted the tournament from 1968 to 1988, the 15-time Major winner said: "The old Andy Williams - so we've been coming down here a long time.

"I have a lot of great memories here. It's great to be back. This was my first tournament I ever went to with my dad. I've played here since I was single digits in age all the way through.

"This golf course has a lot of great memories and hopefully, tomorrow, I can piece all that together again like I did today."

On how Torrey Pines, which saw its South Course undergo a multi-million renovation ahead of this year's event, has changed over the years, he added: "When I first came down here, there was a lot of one-irons off the tees.

"Now the one-iron doesn't exist any more in golf bags. But overall, I feel like I had a lot of good vibes when I come down here to San Diego and a lot of great memories."

While it is probably only a matter of time before Woods passes fellow American Sam Snead on the all-time win list, Rory McIlroy is hoping to keep him waiting a bit longer.

Since his first appearance in 2014, the Northern Irishman has been in the mix, finishing no worse than fourth, and after ending with a first-round five-under 67, he looks to be a threat this weekend.

McIlroy has added incentive too - a maiden win at Torrey Pines will ensure he will overtake American Brooks Koepka as world No. 1 - and he revealed that extra work on the greens was paying off.

"I guess it was nice today it did translate," the four-time Major winner said. "The stuff that I have been seeing at home and in practice, I was able to continue that out onto the golf course."

