‘Tiger could stare you out of the game if you allowed him’: A chat about golf with Thomas Bjorn

Thomas Bjorn, who turns 52 next week, is playing his 590th event, has 15 DP World Tour wins, once out-duelled Tiger Woods over four days in Dubai, has captained the European Ryder Cup team to victory, and is just the man you want to interview about everything to do with golf. This is an excerpt from his conversation with ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath ahead of the Singapore Classic:

The amount of practice. The body doesn’t allow you to do the hours as it used to. So you got to be more specific in your practice and a little bit more planned to get the amount of it that you want.