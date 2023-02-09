‘Tiger could stare you out of the game if you allowed him’: A chat about golf with Thomas Bjorn

Danish golfer Thomas Bjorn is in town to compete in this week's DP World Tour's Singapore Classic. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
15 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Thomas Bjorn, who turns 52 next week, is playing his 590th event, has 15 DP World Tour wins, once out-duelled Tiger Woods over four days in Dubai, has captained the European Ryder Cup team to victory, and is just the man you want to interview about everything to do with golf. This is an excerpt from his conversation with ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath ahead of the Singapore Classic:

The amount of practice. The body doesn’t allow you to do the hours as it used to. So you got to be more specific in your practice and a little bit more planned to get the amount of it that you want.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top