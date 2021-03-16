Thomas wins on 'crazy' day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH (Florida) • It was evident early that the final round of the Players Championship might not unfold as expected when Bryson DeChambeau took one of his trademark mighty swipes and barely made contact with the top of his golf ball, which nose-dived and skittered into a pond roughly 100 yards away.

Next, on the same tee, was Lee Westwood, who was leading the tournament and predicted to duel DeChambeau, who was in second place after the first three rounds, throughout Sunday afternoon.

The Englishman hit a slice so crooked it would have warmed the heart of the everyday hacker. His ball plunked into a different pond than DeChambeau's, but the tone for the day was undeniably cast.

Playing in the pairing ahead of DeChambeau and Westwood, Justin Thomas was not aware of the travails going on behind him. But he had a studied understanding.

"I've watched this tournament for years," the American said, "and I know lots of crazy things can happen."

He began the final round three strokes behind Westwood but passed him, and DeChambeau, to take the tournament lead with an eagle on the 11th hole.

From there, as his rivals wobbled, he was steady, especially when he birdied the 16th and made gritty pars on the two treacherous closing holes at the TPC-Sawgrass course.

On a day of unforeseen ups and downs, the 2017 PGA Championship winner hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation, firing a four-under 68 to finish on 14-under 274 to capture his 14th PGA Tour title by a stroke.

Westwood, 47, closed with a 15-foot birdie putt, his round of 72 allowing him to finish second for the second consecutive week. US Open champion DeChambeau (71) and fellow American Brian Harman (69) shared third on 276.

"I was bold when I had to be - I took risks," Thomas said. "But I was also patient when things didn't go exactly as planned because you knew it was going to be that type of day."

He joined Tiger Woods, Johnny Miller and Jack Nicklaus as the only players with 14 PGA Tour wins before the age of 28 and was excited to do it before a limited number of spectators after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

WEATHERING TOUGH TIMES It's been a bad couple of months. I told my family I'm ready for something good to happen this year. I'd say this qualifies. JUSTIN THOMAS, world No. 2 golfer, on his recent turbulent period.

"It's hard to put into words. It has been just crazy, everything we've been through since the Players last year," he said. "To do it in front of fans was incredible.

"This was a day I'll never forget."

The victory also was a respite in a stormy year for the world No. 2. In January, a television boom microphone caught him muttering a homophobic slur to himself after a short missed putt at the Sony Open.

He apologised immediately and has not shied from the consequences, which included a social media outcry and the loss of his clothing sponsor, Ralph Lauren.

Last month, his 89-year-old paternal grandfather, Paul, a former PGA professional with whom Thomas talked daily, died. Later in the month, Woods, who has become one of Thomas' closest friends, was seriously injured in a car crash.

"It's been a bad couple of months," he said.

"I told my family I'm ready for something good to happen this year. I'd say this qualifies."

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE