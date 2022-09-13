Things fall into place for Ewing in Cincinnati

WASHINGTON -Ally Ewing made five consecutive birdies on the back nine on Sunday and held off China's Lin Xiyu to win the Queen City Championship for her third career LPGA Tour title.

The 29-year-old American fired a bogey-free six-under 66 to finish on 22-under 266 at the rain-softened Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lin birdied four of the last seven holes in shooting 65 and kept the pressure on Ewing till the final hole before losing by a stroke as her search for a first LPGA title continues.

Ewing birdied the 12th to 16th holes to seize a two-stroke edge, then matched pars with Lin at No. 17. Short of the green at No. 18, she missed her first green in regulation of the day while Lin gave herself a 15-foot birdie chance.

Ewing rolled a putt within three feet of the hole, but Lin answered by curling in her third birdie putt of the week at No. 18, only for the former to tap in for par and the victory, followed by a smile, fist pump and tears of joy.

"I struggled with nerves all day because I just haven't been able to put this all together for a full tournament this year," Ewing said.

"So to see it and see all the results finally come into place, it's really exciting."

World No. 52 Ewing, who had not previously managed a top-10 finish all season, cracked US$3 million (S$4.2 million) in career earnings. She won for the third season in a row after taking the 2020 Drive On Championship at Lake Oconee and 2021 LPGA Match Play.

"The key for me has been just knowing it's in there," she said.

"In Canada (two weeks ago), I was really close to putting some stuff together but it was a little finicky. This week I saw putts go in and once I saw them go in, I had that confidence."

Mexico's Maria Fassi was third on 272 after a closing 71 with South Korean Lee6 Jeong-eun fourth on 274.

This was the 187th tour event for Lin, who intends to keep trying and join the retired Feng Shanshan as just the second Chinese player to win a LPGA title.

"It was another really good day," said the world No. 34.

"I did whatever I could do. I put one of the best rounds I've played this year out here. Come out second, which is a little sad, but Ally also played so well so congrats to her."

Lin seized the lead with birdies on three of the first seven holes but Ewing birdied the ninth to match her rival for the lead at 17-under as they made the turn in the last group.

Both birdied the par-four 13th to stay deadlocked at the top, but Ewing rolled in her third birdie in a row at the par-three 14th to reclaim the solo lead.

She then sank her fourth birdie putt in a row to reach 21-under and boost her lead to two strokes with three holes remaining.

Lin curled in a tricky birdie putt at the 16th but Ewing answered with her fifth consecutive birdie, setting the stage for the closing drama.

AFP