The show must go on, says Norman

LONDON • Many of the world's top golfers have distanced themselves from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, but Greg Norman believes the lure of the huge prize purses on offer will eventually prove too hard to resist.

The series released details of eight new tournaments last month, promising prize money of at least US$250 million (S$341 million).

The United States-based PGA Tour has told its members they would be banned if they joined the new venture.

Several top players, including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, have expressed their allegiance to the PGA Tour, while Rory McIlroy has described the breakaway league as "dead in the water".

But Australian great Norman, who is fronting the new circuit, told The Telegraph on Tuesday that the series was going ahead with or without them. He said: "There's a US$4 million first prize. I hope a kid who's 350th in the world wins. It'll change his life, his family's life.

"And then a few of our events will go by and the top players will see someone winning US$6 million, US$8 million, and say, 'Enough is enough, I know I can beat these guys week in week out with my hands tied behind my back'."

The Daily Mail reported earlier that despite the threats issues by the PGA Tour, the nascent competition is "thought to have recruited more than 30 PGA and European Tour professionals, with the two former world No. 1s leading the way".

The Mail added the series will seek "to pad out its numbers by targeting the cream of the world's junior players".

REUTERS