The Shark warded again after Covid-19 bites

MIAMI • Greg Norman is back in hospital in Florida after the Australian golfing great tested positive for Covid-19, the 65-year-old said late on Sunday.

The former world No. 1, whose two Major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had said he tested negative at the exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando from Dec 19-20 but began to experience fever, joint and muscle aches later in the week.

He was admitted on Christmas Day and returned home to self-isolate on Saturday while awaiting the results of another test, which turned out to be positive.

"I hope this will be my final update on this Covid saga... back in hospital after getting a positive result," he said on Instagram, adding he was receiving an infusion of antibodies. "The path to full recovery. Hoping to be out later today."

Norman, nicknamed "The Great White Shark", claimed that despite being fit and strong and having a high tolerance for pain, the "hideous" virus had "kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before".

"Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scraping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work," he added.

"Then my taste failed, where beer tastes bad and wine the same... at times, struggling with memory of names and things. So please take care."

Norman's son, also named Greg, who played with his father at the PNC Championship, had earlier confirmed that he and his wife had tested positive.

REUTERS