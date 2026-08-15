Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand playing her shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The Standard Portland Classic on Aug 14.

Arpichaya Yubol, in search of her first LPGA tournament win, holds a one-shot lead midway through the Standard Portland Classic.

The 24-year-old Thai player shot a second consecutive six-under 66 on Aug 14 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. Her 12-under 132 total leaves her one stroke ahead of Sophia Schubert and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn, who each carded a 66 on Aug 14, and South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi, who shot a second-round 67.

Rose Zhang (65), Japan’s Erika Hara (66), Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux (67), Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul (67), South Korea’s Haeran Ryu (68), Russia’s Nataliya Guseva (68) and Australia’s Grace Kim (69) are tied for fifth place at nine under.

Yubol enjoyed a stellar day until she logged her lone bogey on the par-four 18th. Before that, she had seven birdies, including three in a row from No. 5 to No. 7.

“Pretty good day for my putter,” said Yubol, who recorded 24 putts on Aug 14 after needing only 23 a day earlier. “Just the last hole (tripped me up) just a little bit. And, yeah, so it’s kind of same yesterday. I’m hit like my wedge, like short game pretty good and I can also make a birdie from par-five (holes).”

Regarding her overall play, Yubol said: “For me, 36 holes (with) just one bogey is amazing. ... Like you can make birdie, bogey or even like double, but just how to manage your thinking, just keep like positive thinking, you still have two more days, and, yeah, just keep playing.”

Yubol, 24, made the cut for the 10th time in 15 events this year. She finished as runner-up at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba in April and the ShopRite LPGA in May.

Anannarukarn had a card similar to Yubol’s – seven birdies ahead of just one bogey, at the par-four 17th hole.

Schubert also produced seven birdies and one bogey, at the par-three 13th hole. She responded to that misstep by posting birdies on the next three holes.

Choi went birdie-birdie-eagle from No. 5 to No. 7 and added a birdie at No. 12 in a bogey-free round.

Mariel Galdiano, who held the first-round lead after shooting a 65, is tied for 12th at eight under after registering a 71 on Aug 14.

Colombian amateur Maria Jose Marin, tied for second following a first-round 66, shot 75 in the second round. She and 13 others who finished the day at three-under 141 missed the cut by one stroke. REUTERS