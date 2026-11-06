Team Pernod Ricard Singapore eye competitive category

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(From left) Alvin Tay, K.C. Ng, Sebastian Lee and Sam Wong were key players in Pernod Ricard’s team during the 2026 event.

After enjoying the experience in their debut at The Straits Times & The Business Times Corporate Golf League last season, Pernod Ricard Singapore will be again making their appearance at the popular event teeing off next March.

And this time, the world leader in premium international champagnes and spirits will likely switch from the social category to the competitive category.

Said Bernard Poh, head of private client and new business ventures: “Our Le Cercle private clients who participated early this year thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“We really like the opportunity to participate over five amazing games across five great golf courses. Of course, the great dinner after a day of golf with some exceptional Royal Salute whiskies was the icing on top of the cake.

“We will likely take part in the competitive segment this time after the feedback from our clients. They would like to enjoy the spirit of competition which will help bond the teams even closer.

“We will select the players from our Le Cercle club – Pernod Ricard’s own private client network. Players will be rotated across the five legs.”

He added that the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie is very much in line with Pernod Ricard’s core value of conviviality.

“At Pernod Ricard, we always try to create experiences and events that give people an opportunity to bond, connect and enjoy.”

As they prepare for the 2027 event, Pernod Ricard are finalising their players list as well as preparing shirts for the team.

To inject some unpredictability into the outcome, the Corporate Golf League will culminate at Laguna National’s Classic course on May 24.

The return of Laguna will bring some unpredictability to the standings from the penultimate round, unlike last season when Team Boss, Orchid Country Club and Singapore Global Trust finished 1-2-3 as many had forecast.

For the 2027 edition, the Classic course, which has the notoriety of bringing teams and players down to earth with its tough layout and undulating terrain, could make it anybody’s game if the teams are closely contested going into the finale.

So, with four months still to go, Laguna National has already started preparing for the 15th edition of the popular event that brings together companies and corporations in a competitive yet easy setting for networking.

The 2027 event will once again be staged at five of the best courses in Singapore, teeing off at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course on March 12, and moving on to Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course on March 25.

The three other venues are: Singapore Island Country Club’s Island course on April 9, Orchid Country Club on April 23, and the finale at Laguna National’s Classic course on May 14.

Several companies have already started their initial preparations for the event after confirming their entries.

Strong supporter CLA Global’s founder Henry Tan has already submitted his entry during a period when the accounting firm is also looking at a new approach in the company with emphasis on artificial intelligence.

The accounting firm will focus on AI implementation and encourage its clients to transform their workforce to an AI focus, along with the setting up of AI Centres of Excellence. CLA Global has also changed its name to CLA South-east Asia.

Tan has plans to strengthen his team with the injection of some fresh golfers, who will undergo a training camp in Bintan or Batam soon.

Orion Orthopaedics, like Pernod Ricard, have chosen the competitive category with the encouragement of their captain Mizan Marican.

Defending champions Team Boss launched their preparations with their annual Boss Golf Day at the Singapore Island Country Club’s New course on Aug 20.

Singapore Global Trust, who bounced back with victory in the final leg last season, will probably retain the same players anchored by their star player Winson Oh, who was individual champion in the last leg.

Orchid Country Club will be out to challenge Team Boss for the title, with a set of decent players who are competing in the Singapore Golf Association League.

The writer is a former sports editor of The Straits Times and has been writing about golf and sports for more than 56 years.