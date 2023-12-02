Taylor's putter drop immortalised in Canadian Open logo

TORONTO - Nick Taylor's 72-foot putt to become the first home grown winner of the Canadian Open in 69 years in June instantly became one of the country's great sporting moments and was immortalised on Friday when his silhouette was made part of the event's logo.

A silhouette of Taylor's putter toss after his monster eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to defeat Tommy Fleetwood will become the "I" in "Canadian", replacing the classic image of an anonymous golfer in full swing.

"To be a part of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open logo is really special,” said Taylor in a statement. "When I first saw the re-design with myself as the swing man, I was flattered by the tribute and thought it was very cool."

Taylor will defend his title at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club with the PGA Tour even scheduled for May 28 to June 2. REUTERS