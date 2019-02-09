Golf: Swinging Korean golfer Choi Ho-sung in limelight

LOS ANGELES • As they waited to tee off from the third tee box on Thursday, golfer Jerry Kelly and National Football League star Aaron Rodgers took a look inside the bag of playing partner Choi Ho-sung.

The two, who had lobbied on Twitter to partner the South Korean, had taken an interest in his head covers, which are imprinted with the logos of his famous swing.

Seizing the moment, Choi quickly grabbed a head cover off a club and placed it on his hand.

Then, he patted the two on their backs with the makeshift mitten, drawing huge laughs from the gallery behind them.

Despite playing with high-profile American golfers and celebrities, it was Choi who stole the show in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, California, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The Japan Golf Tour star, in the field this week on a sponsor's exemption after his "fisherman swing" went viral, shot a one-over 72 on his PGA Tour debut.

He drew both awe and laughs. He began the day by placing rabbit ears over his playing partners' heads as they posed for photographs, then followed it up with a near hole-out from the trees that helped him save par.

"I tried not to be, but I was nervous over the first few holes," said Choi, who played at the SMBC Singapore Open last month and was joint-12th at the Sentosa Golf Club.

"But I was lacking a little bit on my approach putts. Other than that, it was a great experience... I had so much fun today.

"I felt like I was really lucky on the first hole but I was disappointed with some of the bogeys I made on the front. So I tried to stay focused on the back."

At Monterey Peninsula, he found himself four over through his first 10 holes.

He settled down with birdies on three of the next six holes, with his first of the day coming on the par-three 11th. It drew a huge fist pump and a roar from the crowd that made him "feel the love".

But the 45-year-old missed out on further birdies as he struggled to adjust to the speed of the greens.

His par putt on the par-four seventh hole lipped out, and a near-birdie on No. 8 barely slipped by.

"I've had a lot of experiences on courses on the Korean and Japan Tours, but I felt like the biggest difference was on the greens," said the world No. 194, who played at Spyglass Hill yesterday and will head to Pebble Beach for the third round before the cut.

"I just couldn't get used to it and it was very fast, so that was the most difficult part for me."

But he managed to coax one last birdie in from the fringe on No. 16 to be in a tie for 111th, leaving Kelly impressed with his "pretty darn good fundamentals at impact".

The 1,262nd-ranked American said: "The guy can play. It's a great thing to give him a spot but it's not a charity thing. He can play.

"He can shift it and roll it. There's no reason that he can't compete."

Brian Gay and Scott Langley shared the lead at seven-under 64, with six players, including South Korea's Kim Si-woo, tied for second a shot back.

But expect Choi to continue grabbing most of the attention. "You could see the joy he has when he plays," said Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers, who introduced himself at the start of the day with a few Korean greetings.

"He's a good player. He made a lot of great swings out there." PGA TOUR