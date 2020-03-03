Swinging Korean delivers the goods

MIAMI • Im Sung-jae did not always have the methodical backswing that has led some to call him a walking Iron Byron.

The South Korean used to swing the club at a more customary tempo, but after struggling with his ball-striking about four years ago, he slowed things down as part of a drill.

Happy with the results, he took this new swing to the course.

"It really helped. I felt like I could hit the ball where I wanted to," Im said. "Now, I feel like my backswing is getting slower and slower."

His stock has continued to rise since making that adjustment. In the two years he has been in the United States, he has progressed from the developmental tour to the PGA Tour proper, winning Rookie of the Year honours last season.

The 21-year-old also impressed for the Internationals team, with three wins and a tie in five matches in his Presidents Cup bow in December.

On Sunday, Im's fast-rising career went up another level after he carded a final round four-under 66 to finish one stroke ahead of Mackenzie Hughes to land the Honda Classic, his first career Tour victory in 50 starts.

His slow-mo swing stood up to some of the most stressful shots on the Tour at the water-lined PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

He hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch - birdying the par-three 15th and 17th holes and getting up-and-down from a greenside bunker to par the last - for a total of six-under 274.

While Hughes also shot a 66, walking down the final fairway, he realised that despite matching Im shot for shot, their Sunday duel was never a fair fight.

"I'm the man, hitting shots in bunkers and hitting the grandstands on 18, and he's just like a machine," the Canadian said. "It was really impressive."

After his third top-three finish of the season - he lost a play-off to Sebastian Munoz at the Sanderson Farms Championship and finished third at the Zozo Championship in Japan - Im dedicated his win to victims of the coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping his country.

"In Korea right now, a lot of people are dealing with the coronavirus and it's a huge deal," he said of the disease that is known to have infected more than 4,300 people, mainly in Daegu and Cheongdo county, with at least 26 dead.

"I'm just glad as a Korean player, I could deliver some good news to my countrymen back home."

Declaring his delight after finally getting off the mark on the Tour, he added: "Even after winning Rookie of the Year and having a few chances to win, I really wanted to get that win.

"I had a few good chances that slipped away, but I'm still very grateful that I could win at such a young age, and to have it happen as fast as it did, I'm very happy and satisfied."

Im will next play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday, which means post-victory celebrations will have to be kept to a minimum, but for him, there is little that can top breaking his duck.

"I'm just so happy to be on the Tour and just to play golf," he said. "I don't really look at it as work. It's a chance to go out and do what I love."

"Regardless of where I am, I feel like this is going to be one of the happiest nights of my life."

PGA TOUR, REUTERS