Swing by SPH golf-travel fair

The SPH Golf-Takashimaya Golf & Travel Fair is back for its second edition from today till Sunday. Held on a larger scale than last year's inaugural event, the golf-centric travel fair features the region's golfing destinations. Visitors can expect to find promotions across featured golf clubs, as well as exclusive equipment and apparel deals at Takashimaya's sports department. The SPH Golf Card, the nation's fastest-growing non-estate golf membership, will also be offering special sign-up and renewal bundles across the four days. Admission to the fair at Takashimaya Square, B2 from 10am to 10.30pm is free.