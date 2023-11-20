Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg fires another 61, wins maiden PGA golf title at RSM Classic

GEORGIA, United States – Ludvig Aberg fired his second straight nine-under 61 to run away with his first PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic on Sunday in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The Swedish rookie had obtained his tour card through the PGA Tour University pathway after a fine career at Texas Tech. He won on the DP World Tour in September and made Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team soon after.

Now the 24-year-old’s resume has grown again, as Aberg posted a 29-under 253 for the week at Sea Island Resort.

“This is what you dream of as a kid,” Aberg told NBC Sports after his win. “This is the sport that I love and the sport that I am going to love for a very long time. Watching these events from a very young age... to see myself win is really cool.”

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes shot a 63 Sunday to finish 25 under, and he was the only player within six shots of Aberg.

“I feel as though it’s one of those tournaments where you finish up and you feel like you didn’t lose the tournament, you just got beat,” Hughes told reporters. “Yeah, just got beat this week. Hats off to Ludvig, he played unbelievable golf.”

Aberg and Hughes also secured their places in two signature events next winter, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, by finishing in the top 60 of the inaugural FedEx Cup Fall standings. That group also includes Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery, J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder and Luke List, who was 60th.

Nos. 51-125 in the points standings at the conclusion of this tournament received full tour status for the 2024 season. Troy Merritt, who missed the cut at the RSM, was projected to be No. 125, while China’s Carl Yuan wound up at No. 126. The players at Nos. 126-150 will be given conditional PGA Tour status and full Korn Ferry Tour status.

Aberg had seven birdies through 11 holes before making his first and only bogey of the week at the par-three 12th, thanks to a wayward tee shot. Aberg recovered and birdied three of his final four holes at the resort’s Seaside course to capture his maiden tour title.

Aberg told NBC Sports the win has enhanced his confidence about turning pro in June.

“(The win) validates my skillset and my capabilities,” Aberg said. “If you told me this a couple months ago, I would not have believed you. To be in this position, I pinch myself in the arm, but it’s really awesome and I am so happy for me, my team and all the people that I am close with.”

Tyler Duncan (final-round 65) and Eric Cole (67) tied for third at 22 under. Canadian Adam Svensson, the 2022 RSM Classic winner, fired a 62 Sunday and tied for fifth at 19 under with Ben Kohles (63) and Denny McCarthy (65). REUTERS