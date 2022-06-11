Suspended golfers plan legal action

LONDON • The 17 pro golfers suspended by the PGA Tour over their participation in the inaugural breakaway Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series have hinted they are prepared to go down the legal route.

According to Golf Digest, former US Open champion Graeme McDowell said the group had already spoken to lawyers and many are indignant at possibly being forced to hand in their PGA Tour card.

Some like former world No. 1 and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson, McDowell and former Masters winner Sergio Garcia have already resigned from the PGA. Others have yet to do so but they are unhappy they have been backed into a corner.

"I have spoken to some players," McDowell said. "We have spoken to the lawyers. Some players have decided to resign and try to stay away from any litigation. But some guys believe they shouldn't be in the situation where they have to resign. They don't feel like they are doing anything wrong."

LIV has already promised to cover all the legal costs involved should any golfer participating at the Centurion Golf Club in London or any of the series' subsequent events choose to contest the PGA's decision in the courts.

Ian Poulter, a stalwart on the European Ryder Cup team since 2004, plans to appeal his suspension and he has no intention of handing in his PGA resignation.

Said the three-time PGA winner: "Having two tour cards and the ability to play golf all over the world, what's wrong with that?

"I didn't resign my membership because I don't feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different... it's a power struggle and it's just disappointing."

Despite the ban, US Open organisers have said those in the LIV series field will remain eligible for next week's Major.

It remains unclear how long the ban will be place but this has reportedly not stopped more golfers from signing up for the LIV series.

According to the Telegraph, former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and former Masters winner Patrick Reed have agreed to "multimillion-dollar deals" to leave the PGA in favour of the upstart, while Rickie Fowler is also "close to being confirmed".

Home-lending company Rocket Mortgage said in response it would cut sponsorship ties with DeChambeau, who is set to play in the competition's second event in Oregon later this month.

The upheaval surrounding pro golf overshadowed the opening round of the series in London, where 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel shot a five-under 65 to take the first-day lead, one stroke ahead of Hennie du Plessis.

The PGA's Canadian Open is happening concurrently and those in Toronto, including reigning PGA championship winner Justin Thomas, do not have sympathy for the suspended rebels.

Speaking after Wyndham Clark fired a seven-under 63 to take a one-shot first-round lead ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick on Thursday, Thomas said: "They took that risk going into it, whether they thought it was a risk or not."

He added that he has "great belief" in the PGA and their potential for growth and "those guys just aren't going to be a part of it".

