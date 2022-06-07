'Super special' win for Minjee

SOUTHERN PINES (North Carolina) • Minjee Lee has been threatening to hit the big time since dominating the amateur scene, winning the US Girls' Championship in 2012 and the Australian Amateur from 2013-14 before a seamless transition to the professional ranks.

But it took the Covid-19 pandemic for the Australian to blossom both professionally and personally. The virus left players with no choice at least for a while but to travel and practise alone as countries shut their borders.

Lee, born in Perth to South Korean parents, used to be accompanied constantly on the LPGA Tour by her mother Clara, but for the better part of the past two years, that was not feasible.

It forced the 26-year-old to grow up quickly, noted her former caddie Dean Herden.

After her breakthrough at last year's Evian Championship, Lee captured her second Major on Sunday, firing a par 71 in the final round at the US Women's Open for a four-stroke victory over American Mina Harigae (72), with South Korean Choi Hye-jin (70) third on 277.

But it was the manner in which the world No. 4 achieved the feat under huge pressure that won plaudits in her homeland, holding her nerve to finish with a 72-hole event record 13-under 271.

"I'm speechless. I can't believe it right now," Lee said. "It's super special. It has been my dream since I was a little girl. This was the one I've always wanted to win, so it feels extra special and I feel amazing right now."

She followed in the footsteps of Australian mentor Karrie Webb, who won the US Women's Open title at the same venue in 2001 and erased the previous mark of 272 jointly held by Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster and Chun In-gee.

This was Lee's eighth LPGA title and her most lucrative prize yet - a record US$1.8 million (S$2.5 million) top prize from the US$10 million purse, the richest in women's golf history.

She said: "We're only moving in the right direction. It's such a large sum... it's only going to get better and better.

"I think this will be huge for all the little girls and even the boys and the children watching (in Australia). Hopefully, they watch me on TV and I can be a good role model to them and they'll start getting more involved."

Local media yesterday toasted how "a kid from Perth" was now on the "path to greatness".

The Sydney Daily Telegraph said that Lee had earned the right to be recognised as "one of Australia's biggest sports stars", while her brother, Min Woo, a pro who plays on the European Tour, wrote on social media he had tears in his eyes and was "so, so proud" of his big sister.

