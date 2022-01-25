Strong mental game helps Kang clinch victory

ORLANDO (Florida) • Danielle Kang carded a four-under 68 on Sunday to win the LPGA Tour season-opening Tournament of Champions by three strokes over Canada's Brooke Henderson.

The American finished at 16-under 272 while picking up her sixth career LPGA victory and her first title since the Marathon Classic in August 2020.

The world No. 10, who started the final round one shot adrift of top-ranked American Nelly Korda, fuelled her win with four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine.

Korda's hopes of starting the year with a victory - the Tokyo Games gold medallist had also led after the second day - evaporated with a three-over 75, to finish joint-fourth alongside France's Celine Boutier (71) for a 10-under 278 total.

Henderson, who carded a closing two-under 70, finished three shots adrift on 13 under, one ahead of Mexico's Gaby Lopez, who shot a par 72 in her final round.

Over the four days, Kang was the most consistent player, firing below 70 in all her rounds at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.

"My mental game was really good," she said. "I had a really good attitude all day today and yesterday. I know I left some putts out there, but I never let it get to me and I kept having to give myself birdie chances as much as possible."

Kang was one-under through 10 holes before going on her spree. She posted a birdie on the 11th hole, made par at No. 12 and then knocked down three straight birdies to move to 17 under.

Even a bogey on No. 16 did not hurt as she finished off the win.

"I feel great about a lot of the work that I've done," Kang said.

"I'm so thankful for my team. It takes a village to get here, so still feels a little bit surreal. Just trying to kind of take in the moment and go with the flow and see."

Korda had just one birdie while carding four bogeys.

"I struck it pretty bad all week but my short game saved me, so that was nice," the reigning Women's PGA Championship winner said. "Overall, you know, I didn't play very good but I'm going to take some positives away from this week."

The event also included a division of 50 celebrities and amateurs using the modified stableford scoring format, and former Major League Baseball pitcher Derek Lowe won that portion over LGPA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam.

The American earned the triumph by sinking a long par putt on the first play-off hole. Both Lowe and Sorenstam had 138 points through regulation, with the Swede, whose 72 career wins included 10 Majors, forcing the play-off after a par putt on the 18th hole.

"It is honestly like one of the biggest events I've ever been part of or win," said Lowe, who won the World Series with the 2004 Boston Red Sox. "To play against Annika Sorenstam, how many people can say that, in a play-off, and to prevail? It was a great day."

