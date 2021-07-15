Strict protocols upset players

LONDON • The British Open at Royal St George's in Sandwich, England, begins today with players navigating not only the links course but also the stricter-than-usual pandemic restrictions.

It was the only Major to be cancelled instead of postponed last year during the spread of Covid-19.

On one hand, players are happy to be back, but on the other, more than a few have raised eyebrows over the R&A, its organiser, implementing restrictions tighter than what players have got used in the US.

Each player is spending the week in a four-person bubble which includes his caddie and two other support personnel of his choice.

Restaurants, pubs and even grocery stores are off-limits - golfers and their teams can commute only from their lodging to the course.

"I don't have my full team here this week. I don't have my trainer, don't have my chef," said four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka.

"The cooking definitely is not as good with me, (caddie) Rick, my physio, and my manager Blake. We're trying our best."

As of Tuesday, 17 players had withdrawn, including seven top-100 players. Their reasons have been varied, but are all more or less pegged to the pandemic and the tight schedule.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was in self-isolation after a positive Covid-19 test on July 2 and opted not to try to make the trip without enough practice time. Bubba Watson was a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

Zach Johnson also tested positive recently, Kevin Na cited travel restrictions, and South Koreans Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo took time off to prepare for the Olympics.

But there is still an irresistible selection of the game's biggest stars, from Rory McIlroy to Phil Mickelson to the ever-feuding Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Koepka said the course is "not as exciting" as other Open venues.

"It's not my favourite of the rotation but I don't care whether I like the place. You've still got to play well and go hit the shots," he said.

Spain's Jon Rahm is the bookmakers' favourite thanks to his form that saw him claim his first Major at the US Open last month and briefly move to world No. 1 before being deposed by Dustin Johnson.

The par-70 course in the southeastern county of Kent is not especially long at 7,189 yards, but it will trap many players in its penal bunkers and dunes.

The par-four fourth hole includes a bunker known as the "Himalaya", an incredibly tall and deep bunker players will need to clear off the tee. The seventh and 14th are the only par-five holes on the course; the latter is called the "Suez Canal" for its ditch that crosses the 14th fairway.

"The biggest thing here is that even before the rain yesterday, the course was quite lush, quite green," said McIlroy.

"We maybe weren't getting the bounces that we're accustomed to getting here at St George's with the bumpy fairways.

"As the days go on, with a little bit of wind and sunshine, by the weekend it should be perfect."

Irishman Shane Lowry won the 2019 edition and will aim to be the first player since countryman Padraig Harrington to retain his Open title.

The 34-year-old had an extra year to keep the Claret Jug, but understandably, he said he was not ready to give it back quite yet.

"You want to go out there and do as best as you can. I've got a lot more to play for than just defending the trophy," he said.

"To be announced on the first tee as defending champion, I'll be happy obviously to get that tee shot away, and if you've seen the rough down the first hole, I'll be happy if it's on the fairway. I'm kind of going into this week with an open mind."

A maximum of 32,000 fans will be allowed on the grounds per day, though it has irritated some players that spectators will not be subject to nearly the same protocols.

"I think it's a little silly to let in 32,000 fans but to treat the players differently," said Brian Harman.

"That's the frustrating part. I know the R&A kind of have their hands tied. We'll go over there and we'll make the best of it."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

THE BRITISH OPEN

Day 1: Singtel Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 1.30pm