Stricker confident Koepka 'all in' for Ryder Cup

NEW YORK • Does Brooks Koepka really want, and thereby deserve, a spot on the United States Ryder Cup team after recent controversial comments that seemed to criticise the entire event?

Team captain Steve Stricker thinks so, claiming the 31-year-old was "all in" for this weekend's 43rd rendition of the tournament at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

Last week, a Golf Digest interview quoted Koepka, the world No. 10, speaking frankly about the challenges of the Cup - a biennial event that pits top Americans against the best European players in an emotion-filled, team-based event, unique in such an individual sport.

The four-time Major champion questioned the set-up as he would rather "take responsibility for the shots I hit every week" and added the Cup was "so far from my normal routine".

As a result, Koepka has faced some criticism from those who were offended by his remarks, such as 2008 US Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul Azinger.

The analyst said: "Not everybody embraces it. But if you don't love it and you're not sold, then I think Brooks - especially being hurt - should consider whether or not he really wants to be there."

Koepka was the only player missing from a team gathering and prep session last weekend as he recovers from a wrist injury and, with his ongoing feud with Cup teammate Bryson DeChambeau still bubbling away, the hosts do not need more distractions.

But on Monday, Stricker downplayed Koepka's perceived complaints and backed him to play a role as the Americans seek to win back the Cup.

"I've had experiences with Brooks over many of these teams and the conversation that I have had with him and what I have seen in the team room doesn't jive up to what I was reading in those articles," he said.

"Again, I'm not worried about Brooks. He assures me he is healthy, that he is 100 per cent all in on this team and whatever he needs for this team to become the winner at the end of the week... It's been good talks and he's ready to get down and start playing."

However, Stricker admitted it was unlikely he would pair Koepka and DeChambeau together even though both have claimed their animosity for each other will not get in the way.

"They have assured me it's not going to be an issue," he said.

"I have no worries whatsoever. "Will we pair them together? I don't think so at this point but things could change."

The Cup begins on Friday and runs till Sunday after being postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

