Stenson 'played like a captain' to win

NEW YORK • Henrik Stenson, stripped of the European Ryder Cup captaincy after joining the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, shook off the controversy to win the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster on Sunday.

"I guess we can agree I played like a captain," said the 46-year-old Swede, in a dig at Ryder Cup Europe after he carded a two-under 69 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

His 11-under total gave him a two-shot victory over Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson in the 54-hole, shotgun-start event.

Stenson's last professional victory came nearly five years ago at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship in August 2017.

"It's been a good first week, obviously. Nice to be here with the guys and getting a feel for it," he said.

"It's been a busy 10 days and I'm extremely proud that I managed to focus as well as I did. It was a bit wobbly coming home. We haven't finished the deal in a couple of years with any wins, so it's always a little added pressure when you're up in contention."

LIV utilises a scramble format that allows all players to be on the course simultaneously, but as the overnight leader, Stenson began his round at the first hole and finished at No. 18. He birdied the par-four first and fifth holes and added a third birdie at the par-three 14th before his lone bogey at the par-five 15th.

He saved par at the par-four 17th that he called "massive to keep the cushion coming up the last".

Stenson, who won the 2016 British Open, was sacked as Europe's Ryder Cup captain last week after signing with the Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which has drawn criticism from human rights activists concerned about Saudi Arabia's record.

The circuit, which last week had 11 Major champions in the field, has additionally provoked the wrath of the established DP World Tour and PGA Tours as it lures players with a reduced schedule, massive purses and reportedly in some cases with signing bonuses worth tens of millions.

Stenson raked in the US$4 million (S$5.5 million) individual winner's prize from the US$20 million purse as well as a share of the US$1.5 million awarded for his Majesticks team's runner-up finish in the team event.

Former world No. 1 Johnson, who birdied the last hole to claim his share of second with a 68, captained the winning 4 Aces team. Wolff carded a 64.

The circuit, which on Friday confirmed that it had signed up two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, now takes a break until the fourth of seven events in its inaugural season, in Boston from Sept 2-4.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS