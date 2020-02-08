'Stallion' Mickelson drives well but Taylor takes lead

SAN FRANCISCO • At 49, few would expect Phil Mickelson to be as aggressive as he was in his heyday, but the American drove the ball "like a stallion" to get off to a good start at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

It was Nick Taylor, however, who took on Thursday's first-round lead at the event which defending champion Mickelson has won five times.

The 31-year-old Canadian shot an eight-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula, which is traditionally the easiest of the three courses used at the tournament.

Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert both carded six-under 66s, at Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach respectively, to share second place.

Most of the big names played at Spyglass Hill on Thursday, including Mickelson (68), Dustin Johnson (69), Jordan Spieth and Graeme McDowell (both 70). The field plays one round at each of the three courses before the cut and the final round is staged at Pebble Beach.

Taylor, the world No. 229, could hardly have started or finished better - beginning with an eagle and ending with birdies on his final two.

The left-handed Mickelson, back at a happy hunting ground after a quick trip to the Saudi International last week, hit the ground running and his mood was upbeat after finishing with three straight birdies.

"I drove it like a stallion and hit almost every fairway... that I didn't take advantage of those opportunities was disappointing," he said.

"But I feel like I'll be able to continuing driving like that and, if I do, I'll get the iron play fixed and roll in some more birdies.

"I was very tentative with my pace because the greens were pretty quick and I just wasn't aggressive enough. I let a lot of opportunities slide but I shot a four-under round and it's not going to hurt me. That finish was very helpful."

The 2016 US Open winner Johnson, who also played in Saudi Arabia, missed some short putts but was otherwise satisfied that he was "swinging good".

