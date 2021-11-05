Sports World: Singapore quartet all make the cut in Dubai

Singapore quartet all make the cut in Dubai

All four Singaporean golfers made the cut yesterday at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.

Brandon Han carded a fine four-under 67 to be joint 15th on four-under 138, four strokes behind Chinese leader Jin Bo (64). James Leow (72) was tied for 35th with Justin Kuk, who had a 70 to be on 142, while Wong Qi Wen hit his second 72 to just make weekend play.

Cycling fund-raising event gets $130,000

Non-profit organisation National Arthritis Foundation raised over $130,000 during its first cycling fund-raising event, Ride for Hope, which took place between Sept 20 and Oct 17. A total of 181 participants took part in three categories - 10km, 40km & 100km - cycling at their own time, pace and routes to inspire friends to support their efforts by making donations to their online fund-raising campaigns. National cyclists Chelsie Tan and Darren Lim also took part to raise funds.

Izaac wins second title in straight weeks

Singapore's Izaac Quek smashed his way to his second title in consecutive weeks as he won the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Szombathely Under-19 boys' singles title on Wednesday.

Ranked 64th in the U-19 boys' world rankings, the 15-year-old beat Czech Republic's world No. 25 Adam Stalzer 3-2 (6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9) in Hungary. Izaac won the U-15 boys' singles crown at the WTT Youth Contender Lignano in Italy last week.

In Slovakia, Zhou Jingyi finished second in the U-19 and U-17 girls' finals while Ser Lin Qian placed second in the U-15 event at the WTT Youth Contender Senec.

Dravid appointed as India's cricket coach

NEW DELHI • India's cricket board named batting legend and former captain Rahul Dravid as head coach on Wednesday, replacing Ravi Shastri, who is stepping down at the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The 48-year-old, nicknamed "The Wall" or "Mr Dependable" for his classical style and rock-solid defence, will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand starting later this month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE