Sports World: Nakajima wins Asian title, Leow is joint ninth

Nakajima wins Asian title, Leow is joint ninth

Japan's Keita Nakajima beat Kho Taichi of Hong Kong on the second play-off hole to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship yesterday.

Both golfers had finished on 14-under 270 at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. Nakajima shot a three-under 68, Kho recorded a 65.

The victory earns Nakajima a place at next year's Masters and British Open. Singapore's highest finisher was James Leow (66), who ended joint-ninth on 275. His teammates Brandon Han (74) and Justin Kuk (70) were tied on 284 while Wong Qi Wen (71) finished on 290.

Wolff slips but still leads by 2 at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN (Mexico) • American Matthew Wolff fired a three-under 68 and kept his two-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Championship in Mexico.

The runner-up at last year's US Open stood at 13-under 129 after 36 holes at El Camaleon, where he set a course record the previous day (61). Compatriot Scottie Scheffler (64) was second, while Norway's Viktor Hovland, the defending champion, and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz shared third spot on 132 after both carded 65s.

Sports body to meet athletes after outcry

LONDON • Modern pentathlon's governing body UIPM said yesterday it will hold talks with athletes next week, after more than 650 of them called for its executive board to step down following horse riding's removal from the Olympic programme.

The UIPM decided on Thursday to remove the discipline from the 2028 Los Angeles Games, in the wake of an outcry after a German coach punched a horse that refused to jump a fence at this year's Tokyo Games.

The group, including current and former Olympic medallists, said the executive board had "undermined 109 years of modern pentathlon" by taking the unilateral decision, reported Inside the Games.

