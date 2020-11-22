Sports World: Kim takes slim lead in hunt for Pelican title

Kim takes slim lead in hunt for Pelican title

MIAMI • South Korea's Kim Sei-young fired a five-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship in Florida on Friday.

The world No. 2, coming off her first Major triumph at the Women's PGA Championship last month, produced a bogey-free round at the Pelican Golf Club to finish on eight-under 132, one ahead of American Ally McDonald (66).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nine-birdie spree sends Streb to top of the field

WASHINGTON • American Robert Streb piled up nine birdies for a nine-under 63 on Friday to take a two-shot halfway lead over Camilo Villegas at the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia.

World No. 380 Streb won his only PGA Tour title at Sea Island in 2015 and looked at home as weather conditions improved.

Colombia's Villegas, the joint-overnight leader, carded a 66 for a 12-under 130 total.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE