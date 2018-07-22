Sports World: Kenyan sets women's steeplechase mark

Kenyan sets women's steeplechase mark

MONTE CARLO • Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech clocked 8min 44.32sec to smash the world record in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The 27-year-old broke the mark of 8:52.78 set by Bahrain's Ruth Jebet in 2016. Her previous best was 8:59.36 in Paris last month.

She finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2017 London World Championships.

REUTERS

Merritt leads, stiff task for Lincicome

WASHINGTON • American golfer Troy Merritt fired a five-under 67 in Friday's lightning-interrupted second round of the Barbasol Championship to take the clubhouse lead on 15-under 129.

Brittany Lincicome, just the sixth woman to play in a PGA Tour event, was among those who returned to the course to resume their rounds yesterday. She had shot 78 on Thursday and faced a tall task to become the only woman besides Babe Zaharias in 1945 to make a 36-hole cut on the men's Tour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sagan charges to third Tour stage win

VALENCE (France) • Slovakian rider Peter Sagan underlined his sprint credentials with his third stage win in this year's Tour de France on Friday, after powering to victory in the 13th stage from Bourg d'Oisans to Valence.

Britain's Geraint Thomas, fresh from winning two stages in the Alps, remained in the leader's yellow jersey. The Welshman leads Sky team-mate Chris Froome by 1min 39sec, with Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) third overall at 1:50.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE