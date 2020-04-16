Sports World: Greaves back home after hospital stay

Greaves back home after hospital stay

LONDON • Jimmy Greaves, one of England's greatest goalscorers, returned home yesterday after spending a week in hospital for medical reasons unrelated to the coronavirus, his family said.

The 80-year-old has been in poor health since he suffered a stroke five years ago and an update on his official Facebook page said he would be recuperating with his wife Irene.

Greaves holds the record for the most goals scored in the English top flight (357) and he is also Tottenham's all-time top scorer (266).

REUTERS

Arsenal to pay full salaries till end-May

LONDON • Arsenal yesterday confirmed the Premier League club will not be using the British government's furlough scheme and will continue paying employees and casual workers their full salaries until the end of next month.

The English top flight has been suspended since March 13, with no date set for its restart. As such, some clubs, including Newcastle and Norwich, have resorted to placing their non-playing staff on the scheme, which helps to soften the financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

Rusada's eye on athlete biological make-up

MOSCOW • Russia's anti-doping agency will undertake a broad programme to monitor athletes' biological components once a full hiatus in testing - due to coronavirus containment measures across the country - ends, its director said on Tuesday.

Rusada's head, Yuri Ganus, said his organisation would be focusing on Athlete Biological Passports, which are designed to monitor different biological components that can reveal the effects of doping over time.

REUTERS

PGA C'ship looking at options to continue

LOS ANGELES • PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said on Tuesday that the organisers are considering multiple scenarios for the PGA Championship, which has already been pushed back to Aug 6-9 from its original May slot.

He told SiriusXM radio station the first option would be to stage the tournament, which is currently scheduled at Harding Park, San Francisco, as per normal. But he did not rule out a closed-door event.

Moving the Major to another location was also on the cards should playing in California prove impossible due to Covid-19.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE