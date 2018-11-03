Sports World: Balkan nations mull over joint Cup bid

Balkan nations mull over joint Cup bid

LONDON • Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia and Romania will explore a potential joint Balkan bid to host the 2030 World Cup, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said yesterday.

A Balkan country has never hosted the event, although Yugoslavia, which fell apart in 1991, was the venue for the European Championship in 1976.

England's Football Association has already announced plans to conduct a feasibility study into a joint bid for the 2030 tournament along with Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

REUTERS

Uihlein sets Vegas alight with opening 63

LAS VEGAS • American Peter Uihlein failed to break 70 in his first 10 rounds of the new PGA Tour season but, on Thursday, his game clicked into gear with an eight-under 63 for a one-stroke lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

Tour rookie and compatriot Seth Reeves carded a seven-birdie 64 to sit second.

REUTERS

Jacklin proposes golf ball colour codes

LONDON • Golf's Ryder Cup great Tony Jacklin has urged the sport to take a leaf out of squash's book by using colour-coded balls to distinguish the professional game from the amateur one in the modern era of "grip it and rip it" golf.

The most successful European captain in Ryder Cup history is concerned at the way long hitters are dominating the professional game and believes that by separating the balls, golfers can "get round quicker while courses would be shorter and less expensive to run".

REUTERS