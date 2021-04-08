Sporting Life: 10 reasons to watch the Masters

Every game, we like to say, is bigger than any player. Even golf. It's missing Tiger Woods and yet it's Major time. And so even though there's no red shirt, here are a few reasons why we should wake up for the Masters.

1. To feel a sense of normalcy. The Masters in November 2020 was as awkward as Roland Garros in October. Everything in sport must have its season. Augusta means April, spring means azaleas. In an unpredictable time it reminds us how reassuring ritual can be.