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S’pore’s Shannon Tan recovers from poor start to clinch women’s golf bronze at Asian Games

Shannon Tan in action during the Asian Games women’s golf individual stroke play final round at Kasugai Country Club East Course in Aichi, Japan, on Oct 3.

NAGOYA - Singapore’s Shannon Tan secured a historic golf medal at the Asian Games on Oct 3, winning a bronze in the women’s individual event after losing the play-off for silver with China’s Yin Ruoning.

The 22-year-old shot a final round two-under 68 for a 14-under 266 total in regulation to tie with Yin (67, 266) on second and guarantee herself a top-three finish.

India’s Pranavi Sharath Urs clinched gold after carding an even-par 70 for a 265 total to finish one stroke ahead of her rivals.

In the play-off on the first hole, Yin posted an ever-par four to clinch the silver after Tan’s par putt lipped out.

Throughout her burgeoning golf career, Tan has notched several historic milestones.

Since turning professional in 2024, Tan’s achievements include becoming the first Singaporean golfer to win the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and compete at the Olympics.

She accomplished yet another historic feat on Oct 3, after clinching a bronze in the women’s individual golf at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

The 22-year-old, who had led after the first and second rounds, began the final day second, three strokes behind overnight leader Sharath Urs and a shot ahead of China’s world No. 6 Yin Ruoning.

But Yin, the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship winner, soon moved into a share of second with Tan with a birdie on the par-four hole No. 2, after the Singaporean bogeyed the first hole.

The Chinese then overtook Tan, who posted another bogey on the par-four third hole. The Singaporean golfer eventually shot a 68 to finish on 14-under 266 after four rounds.

The world No. 59 has been in impressive form in 2026.

Apart from claiming her first medal at the Asiad, she has also recorded seven top-10 finishes, including a joint-sixth showing at the Women’s British Open.

Before Tan, no Singaporean golfer had stood on the podium at the Asian Games since the sport was first introduced to the quadrennial event’s programme in 1982.