S'pore to take on best Asia-Pac amateur golfers at home

Gregory Foo (third from left), ranked world No. 111 among amateurs, is the highest-placed player from Singapore in the field at next month's 10th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC). He is part of the Republic's six-man team set to compete at the Oct 4-7 individual tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club. Other locals are (from left) Joshua Ho, Donovan Lee, Lucius Toh, Low Wee Jin and Abdul Hadi. The AAC winner will earn a spot at two of golf's four Majors next year: the Masters at Augusta in the United States and The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The runner-up will gain a spot in The Open Qualifying Series.