S'pore open returns but without fans

The SMBC Singapore Open will return next month with an increased prize purse of US$1.25 million (S$1.71 million), up from the US$1 million on offer last year, the last time it was held.

The Serapong Course at the Sentosa Golf Club will again host the Jan 20-23 event, which was not held this year due to the pandemic.

In a media release yesterday, event organiser Sportfive said no spectators will be allowed "but limited hospitality is being planned".

Sportfive said it has been working closely with authorities to ensure that all public health and safety protocols will be followed. More details will be released later, it added.

"All players, caddies, officials will be subject to all the current government regulations for visitors from the respective categories, that are, VTL (vaccinated travel lane) access et cetera. All testing procedures will be conducted as well - pre-departure Covid-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, on-arrival PCR test, daily ART (antigen rapid test) for seven days.

"No public spectators but limited hospitality will be allowed," added a tournament spokesman.

The upcoming edition of the tournament will be the final event of the Asian Tour season.

Jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation, the Singapore Open will decide who will be crowned the Asian Tour's Order of Merit winner.

Asian Tour commissioner and chief executive officer Cho Minn Thant said: "The tournament has always been popular among players and fans, and we are confident that event organisers and partners are working hard to put together a high-quality event that is safe for all involved."

Ross Tan, president of the Singapore Golf Association, said: "The SMBC Singapore Open has always been a highlight on the local sporting calendar, and organisers have worked with the relevant authorities to create a truly unrivalled experience under the circumstances and in the safest possible manner.

"We look forward to welcoming the players back to Singapore and are confident of staging another successful edition."

Andrew Johnston, general manager and director of agronomy for Sentosa Golf Club, said Serapong, named Singapore's best course in 2019, is ready for the Republic's premier men's championship.

"Since we last hosted the tournament, we have made many improvements to the Serapong and we are very much looking forward to the players experiencing and enjoying the changes we have made," he said.

The Singapore Open has attracted some of the top stars of golf, including then-world No. 1 Jordan Spieth in 2016, and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who won the 2018 title.

Organisers said updates on the players who will feature next month will be revealed later.

The last edition of the event saw American Matt Kuchar, the bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, pull off a stunning revival in the final round to win with an 18-under total, turning the tables on Rio gold medallist Justin Rose, who finished second, three shots behind.

