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Singapore’s Shannon Tan has recorded another season of milestones in 2026.

Having secured her LPGA Tour card earlier in the week, Singapore golfer Shannon Tan made it a November to remember by scoring a hole-in-one in the third round of the Andalucia Open de Espana on Nov 28.

Her ace on the 131-yard, par-three 15th hole at La Cala Resort’s Campo Europa Course in Spain helped her sign for a six-under 65. With an eight-under 205 total, she climbed to eighth on the leaderboard, nine shots behind the leader, Anna Huang of Canada.

This was not the first hole-in-one for the 22-year-old Singaporean.

In June, she had holed out the 169-yard, par-three fourth hole at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota en route to making the cut at the Women’s PGA Championship, where she eventually finished tied-32nd.

She said then: “It’s still a little surreal. You never really expect to make a hole-in-one, so when it went in there was definitely a moment of disbelief, before it sank in.

“To have my first professional ace come at a Major championship, and in my first Women’s PGA Championship, makes this very special.”

The Nov 26-29 Andalucia Open is the season-ending event on the Ladies European Tour.

This has been another season of milestones for Tan, who turned professional in 2024.

In August, she recorded the best Major result of her fledgling career with a tied-sixth finish at the Women’s British Open.

Two months later, she clinched Singapore’s first Asiad medal in golf by earning a bronze at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, before becoming the first Singaporean to secure an LPGA Tour card.