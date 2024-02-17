Spieth takes responsibility for Genesis Invitational disqualification

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Jordan Spieth plays on the ninth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports/ File Photo REUTERS
Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Jordan Spieth and his caddie on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports/ File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 03:18 PM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 03:18 PM

Jordan Spieth admitted to signing for the wrong score at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Friday as the former U.S. Open champion was disqualified for the first time in his career.

The PGA Tour said that the former world number one had signed at the end of the second round for a three on the par-three fourth hole when he had made a four.

Spieth's disqualification was his first in 263 tournaments played on the PGA Tour.

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct," the 30-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.

"I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on the PGA Tour so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend."

Tiger Woods will also be missing from the final two rounds of the tournament after the 15-times major champion withdrew on Friday due to illness. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top