Spieth slams talk he's next to jump ship

LONDON • Jordan Spieth on Friday denied reports that he was in discussions to leave the PGA Tour for the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

LIV has lured away Major champions, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, by offering hundreds of millions of dollars but the likes of Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have pledged their futures to the PGA Tour.

Add Spieth, 28, to the list of players who are staying put.

The three-time Major winner tweeted: "Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue.

"I am not in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives.

"My goal has not changed since I began playing golf - to win PGA Tour events and Major championships, and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is most important to me."

The US$255 million (S$357 million) LIV series - the richest in golfing history - is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, which critics say is a vehicle for the Gulf kingdom to improve its image in the face of criticism of its human rights record.

McIlroy earlier this week called for the sides to hold talks to find common ground as the escalating tension between the rival golf circuits was "splitting the game".

However, the inroads LIV has made into the professional men's game is set to continue after next week's 150th British Open - the final Major of the year.

On top of the massive sums on offer, the series has spared no expense in terms of the red carpet treatment, with Forbes on Friday reporting that its pros were being flown in the Crystal Skye VIP Boeing 777 - the world's largest and most luxurious private charter jet.

According to Golf Monthly, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama have been rumoured to be the next players to defect.

The British Open, which starts on Thursday, will be just the second event that PGA and LIV players are in the same field, since bans were imposed on those who left.

The winner at St Andrews will receive a record US$2.5 million, tournament organisers said on Friday.

This is up from the US$2.07 million collected by last year's Claret Jug winner Collin Morikawa. The total prize pool is US$14 million, a 22 per cent increase from last year.

The two-time Major winner was among several big names, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Matsuyama, who missed the cut at this week's Scottish Open. American Cameron Tringale led by three shots at the halfway stage.

On the PGA Tour, Adam Svensson of Canada shot a five-under 67 on Friday and held a two-shot lead when play was suspended due to darkness at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

