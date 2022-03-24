Spieth eyeing chance of Grand Slam

LOS ANGELES • Jordan Spieth's form has been mixed this season.

He suffered two cuts - most recently at the Players Championship earlier this month - but he also finished as the runner-up at Pebble Beach last month.

The American continues to draw confidence since ending a near four-year drought at the PGA Valero Texas Open last April.

The world No. 15 said on Tuesday this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma could well be his best chance to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four Majors.

Spieth was born in Texas, which borders Oklahoma in the north, and the 28-year-old acknowledged that the May 19-22 PGA Championship's proximity to his home state could represent one of his better chances until the Major is held in Frisco, Texas in 2027.

"I think on paper, yes, just given grass types, winds are more similar to what I'm used to at home, and it's about as close to home as we get for a PGA, at least until we go to Frisco," Spieth said ahead of the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay event this week.

"It'll be by far the closest PGA I've played to home, and the best chances I've had are when courses are played with wind and firmer conditions."

The 2022 PGA Championship was due to be played at Bedminster, a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey, but was relocated after the former United States president exhorted thousands of his supporters to march on the Capitol in January last year as Congress met to certify his election defeat by successor Joe Biden.

Spieth enjoyed success at Bedminster, having won the US Junior boys' title there in 2009, but will now have to re-familiarise himself with a Southern Hills layout that might look different than when he competed there for the US Amateur Championship the same year.

"I remember it being way too big of a golf course for me at 14 years old. Hopefully I feel a little differently going back," he said.

"I don't remember the holes specifically, but I plan on getting out there at some point between now and the tournament so that when I arrive, I don't have to catch up and learn a lot of the course."

This year's PGA Championship will be his sixth shot at the career Grand Slam after having won the Masters and US Open in 2015 before his British Open win in 2017.

A triumph would put him alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to complete the set of four Majors.

REUTERS