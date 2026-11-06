South Korean Yoon adds glam and muscle to Team Boss

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South Korean Yoon Mijin (right) with Boss ambassador Lydia Ko at a Boss get-together recently.

Team Boss have added South Korean flavour to their team while sparing no effort in their bid to retain The Straits Times & The Business Times Corporate Golf League title next year.

The defending champions, who regained the crown by a mere 10 points over previous winners Orchid Country Club over five legs last season, have been serious in their approach to gain top honours again.

Yoon Mijin (handicap 22) has added glamour and strength to Team Boss, with a steady game that has reinforced the team .

The team have also added muscle to their side with a further three golfers as they prepare for the event teeing off in March.

Among them are Raymond Lee (handicap 2.1), Joseph Chen (handicap 10.9) and Harris Lee (handicap 12.1).

Raymond, who won the recent Singapore Golf Association senior title, is the most impressive of the lot.

The 57-year-old chief operating officer of a cybersecurity firm, who plays twice a week, is a competent golfer.

He played rounds of even-par 71 and 79-78 to win the senior title at the Seletar Country Club in October.

The quartet are likely to join the team at a Boss get-together at their outlet in Takashimaya on Nov 26.

Godfrey Robert

The writer is a former sports editor of The Straits Times and has been writing about golf and sports for more than 56 years.