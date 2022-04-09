South Korean Im takes lead with 'good vibes' from dad

AUGUSTA • An improvement with his driver and some inspiration from his father buoyed South Korean Im Sung-jae to the first-round lead at the Masters on Thursday.

Away from the glare of Augusta National's patrons, who were mesmerised by Tiger Woods' latest comeback from a serious leg injury, the 24-year-old finished with one eagle, five birdies and two bogeys for a five-under 67 to lead by one from Australian Cameron Smith, who bookended his round of 68 with double bogeys.

Former Masters champions Danny Willet and Dustin Johnson, newly minted world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Chilean rising star Joaquin Niemann all shot 69s as the 86th edition of the Masters got off to a tantalising start after a brief weather delay. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama shot 72.

Im, a two-time PGA Tour winner, and the in-form Smith, who won The Players Championship last month, were joint runners-up at the 2020 Masters to Johnson and are chasing their first Major.

"Still have three more days to play, and I think with the rain passing, the greens are going to get firmer, the fairways are going to get firmer, so I just have to be prepared to do the same thing I did today," said Im, who hit 12 fairways and 13 greens in regulation.

"I felt like my driving game was not up to what it used to be, so I worked on my driving, and today the key to a successful round was having good tee shots, so that worked well today."

Im arrived at the year's opening Major as the eighth-ranked player on the FedExCup standings following one victory and three top-10s. But, since February, his form has taken a bit of a dip with a best finish of tied-20th.

He said he received a dose of positive vibes during the Par-3 contest on Wednesday when his father, Ji-taek, who was caddying in the traditional curtain-raiser, stuck a sweet tee shot next to the pin on the final hole, much to the amusement of Scheffler, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, who were waiting in the group behind on the tee box.

"I received some good vibes from my dad. It was the most beautiful shot I've seen. It was like a professional shot. When he was setting up, Scottie, Sam and Billy, they were having a crack at my dad, so I was laughing," said Im.

In recent years, he has established himself with his all-round precision game and feels Augusta National is suited to his aggressive style of play as he seeks to become the second successive Asian winner after Japanese Matsuyama's historic win here 12 months ago.

"It was great to have a great finish at my Masters debut in 2020, and because of that experience, I feel comfortable when I come to Augusta," Im said.

"I feel like I can play well here every time. It requires good shots overall from tee to green and to put shots into spots where I have a chance to attack the green is important, so I think it fits my game.

"It's a great memory that I'll carry with me… a feat that I really am proud of. But we're only one day in. I've got three more days to play. I just want to keep this momentum going. Hopefully good things will happen."

