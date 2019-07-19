Sorry Rory wants to 'punch' himself

PORTRUSH • They say you cannot win a golf Major on the first day, but you can lose it.

Among those in extreme danger of losing the British Open quickly this year is the pre-tournament favourite, Rory McIlroy, who fired a quadruple-bogey on the first hole yesterday en route to a disastrous eight-over 79.

The 30-year-old four-time Major champion was perhaps the most-watched golfer in the days leading up to the event, partly because he is from Northern Ireland and grew up playing at Royal Portrush.

He broke the course record there at age 16, but there was no new record from him yesterday as the Open returned to the venue for the first time since 1951.

"I would like to punch myself. I made a couple of stupid mistakes. Obviously, when you play the first and last holes in a combined seven over par, you're making life tough for yourself," he said.

"I was understandably nervous on the first tee. I hit a bad tee shot. Obviously, it wasn't the ideal start.

"But, after that, I felt that I battled back, held it together in some difficult conditions...

"But I lost concentration a bit after the missed par putt on 16, and then hit a tee shot a couple of yards offline on 18 and got a dreadful lie.

"It was one of those days. A rough start and a rough finish, and it adds up to a pretty dreadful score."

Organisers the R&A are anticipating the second-biggest Open attendance, with 237,750 people expected to come through the gates this week, but fans were left stunned by McIlroy's collapse.

He was given a huge reception on the first tee as the crowds huddled around the opening hole for a sight of the local hero.

However, cheers soon turned to stunned silence and then groans as he hooked his opening iron shot out of bounds, hitting a watching fan and reportedly breaking her mobile phone in the process.

The world No. 3 then pulled his second shot from the tee into the rough, and had to take a drop after finding an unplayable line next to the green and two-putted to post an eight on the par-four first.

He briefly fought back after a bogey at the par-three third hole, but missed a tiny putt to double-bogey the 16th, tripled-bogeyed the last and was eventually eight over.

McIlroy was not the only one who had a bad day. Reigning champion Francesco Molinari saw his hopes of becoming the first man to defend the title since Padraig Harrington in 2008 take a blow, managing only a three-over 74.

The 148th Open began with McIlroy's compatriot, Darren Clarke, striking the first tee shot on an historic morning on the Antrim coast.

He was inspired early on with three birdies in his first five holes before ending with a 71.

At press time, Shane Lowry was the clubhouse leader after carding his lowest opening round in a Major with a four-under 67.

The Irishman - a shot clear of a group of players including Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand - admitted he was feeling the pressure but was lifted by the crowd.

"I was feeling really uneasy yesterday," added Lowry, who was paired with 2013 winner Phil Mickelson - he had a day to forget with a 76. "But nerves are a good thing... I hit a good tee shot and from there, I was off and running. I missed a few, but I'm happy with four under.

"The crowds are unbelievable and getting cheered is such a special feeling."

