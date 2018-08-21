Snedeker needs fine run for Ryder spot

GREENSBORO (North Carolina) • Brandt Snedeker may have won Sunday's Wyndham Championship, but he insisted that he still has to do much more over the next few weeks to have a realistic chance of earning a spot at next month's Ryder Cup against Europe.

The 37-year-old American, who also won this tournament in 2007, saw off a challenge from Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan to claim a three-stroke win at Sedgefield Country Club.

He finished well outside the eight automatic qualifiers for the American team after last week's cut-off.

But his Wyndham Championship victory has thrust him into the conversation for Jim Furyk's four captain's picks.

"Rightfully so, I was not even on the radar (until now)," said Snedeker, who played on the 2012 and 2016 teams.

"Of course I want to be on the team, but I have to play some great golf the next three weeks, plain and simple. You've got to show sustained good play.

"I'm not going to get on the team by winning one week."

With two of Furyk's four captain's picks almost certainly going to Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, he has a lot of competition for the other two berths.

Wyndham, however, proved an excellent stress test for Snedeker, who was reeled in by Pan with five holes to play.

"C.T. put a lot of pressure on me. I was feeling it for four or five holes," he said after clinching his ninth Tour victory.

"It's the most stressful week I've ever had in professional golf, even more than the Ryder Cup."

He had a target on his back after opening with a 59, only the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. He followed up with scores of 67, 68 and 65 to finish on 21-under 259, while Pan (66) and Webb Simpson (62) tied for second on 18 under.

The Taiwanese was tied for the lead heading into the par-four 18th, but his drive went out of bounds to end his challenge with a double bogey.

"It's very unfortunate, but this is only my second year on Tour and I'm still trying to learn from the best players," said the 26-year-old.

