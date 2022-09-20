Smith wants verdict on ranking points

CHICAGO - Cameron Smith, who claimed his maiden LIV Golf victory on Sunday, said a decision on whether he and other competitors on the Saudi Arabia-backed series will receive world ranking points needs to be made soon.
LIV Golf, which held its fifth event last Friday in Chicago, applied for recognition in the world rankings - which play a key role in deciding entry into golf's four Majors - in July and its file remains under review.
Smith was one of 12 Major champions in the 48-player LIV Golf field at Rich Harvest Farms where he secured a three-shot win.
"I suppose there's a lot on the line with the ranking points, getting into Majors, stuff like that," said Smith, who earned exemption into the four Majors for at least the next five years with his win at the British Open in July.
"There needs to be (a resolution) quite soon, I think.
"The field here is strong enough and deep enough to where it warrants that, and hopefully it's soon."
LIV Golf has lured players away from the US PGA Tour with staggering sums of money but the financial windfall could come at a cost for those still looking to compete in the US Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and British Open.
Organisers of the Majors have not changed their qualifying rules but Smith, who earned US$4 million (S$5.6 million) for his LIV Golf win and is ranked third in the world, could one day find himself on the outside looking in as, for now, he can no longer earn world ranking points.
Smith won two of the biggest events on the US PGA Tour schedule in 2022 having triumphed at the Players Championship and British Open, and the Australian acknowledged he felt pressure to deliver early in his LIV Golf career.
"I feel as though I needed to prove to myself and probably more so to other people that just because I've changed tours doesn't mean I'm a worse player for it," said Smith.
"I'm still out here to win. That's what we're all here for. Hopefully we can keep this going."
Smith finished with back-to-back birdies, the last from 20 feet, to defeat two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson (70) and Peter Uihlein (69) by three strokes.
The stage was set for a final-round duel between two of the world's best golfers as overnight leader Smith began the day two shots clear of playing partner Johnson, who fell three shots back after a bogey at the first hole.
Both players birdied the second but Smith bogeyed the fourth and sixth as his rival got to within a stroke before the duo carded birdies at the par-five seventh.
Smith opened up a three-shot lead with a birdie at the par-four eighth, where Johnson carded the first of two consecutive bogeys to reach the turn four back and his hopes of becoming the first multiple winner on the LIV Golf series all but dashed.
Uihlein got into the mix and was briefly one shot back of Smith, who was cruising along the back nine until a bogey at the par-three 16th. But the Australian reached the 18th three shots clear after a birdie at the penultimate hole coupled with a late Uihlein bogey.
He chipped within inches of the hole and tapped in for birdie at the par-five 11th. He took a bogey at the par-three 16th, lipping out on a short par putt, but denied his American rivals with his closing birdies.
"A little disappointed in the way I played. I hit a lot of good putts. Just nothing would go in the hole," said Johnson, who shot 70.
Spaniard Sergio Garcia finished fourth alongside Joaquin Niemann of Chile, with both golfers five shots from Smith after carding final rounds of 67 and 68 respectively.
AFP, REUTERS