Smith 'quite fortunate' to hit 2 eagles in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES • Cameron Smith rolled in two long eagle putts on the way to an eight-under 65 and a one-shot lead over world No. 1 Jon Rahm and two others in the PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions on Thursday.

The Australian shook off a slow start to set the pace on the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii, but he had little breathing room in the elite event for last season's winners.

Spain's Rahm had seven birdies without a bogey in his 66 and was joined at seven under by FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay and fellow American Daniel Berger.

"I started off pretty terribly, to be honest," said Smith, who bogeyed the par-three second hole.

He bounced back with a birdie at the third, then drained a 44-foot eagle putt at the fifth and birdied the ninth to make the turn three under.

The world No. 22 caught fire coming in, picking up five strokes in four holes with birdies at the 13th, 14th and 16th sandwiched around an eagle at the 15th, where he rolled in a 37-foot putt.

"I just needed those two eagles to get a really low one happening. Obviously, two really long putts and (I was) probably quite fortunate that they went in, but they went in," Smith added.

Rahm, whose 2021 season included a maiden Major victory at the US Open and PGA Player of the Year honours, birdied the par-five fifth, then picked up strokes at the sixth and seventh - where he made a 24-foot putt.

He gave himself a two-footer for birdie at the 13th, then picked up strokes at the 14th and 16th before two-putting for birdie from 91 feet at the par-five 18th.

"It's always good to come out and start the year off the right way," said Rahm, who like many in the first PGA event of the year had taken some time off in recent weeks.

"I mean, you can always expect a little bit of rust. But, again, I took time off, but I wasn't on the couch, right, doing nothing. I was still working out. I was still practising as if I was still in the season.

"I took maybe three weeks off golf, which were very needed. But even though I was home, I was practising."

Cantlay surged into a share of second place, picking up six shots in the space of five holes from the 13th to the 17th. That included four birdies and his 36-foot eagle at the 15th.

But he was unable to take advantage of the par-five finishing hole, saying: "That stretch of the golf course in general is the most scorable part. Then I hit a lot of quality shots and it had been a little time coming, it felt, because I made so many pars on the first 12 holes or so."

British Open champion Collin Morikawa, who can overtake Rahm for the No. 1 ranking with a victory this weekend, was among five players on 68, a group that also included four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, Joel Dahmen, Talor Gooch and Garrick Higgo.

